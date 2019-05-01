A Little Bit of Ireland as Saints Team up with Killebrew Root Beer for Town Ball Game in Green Isle

May 1, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints have honored the Irish tradition each season since they opened in 1993. An Irish Night is one of the more popular promotional themes each year for various reasons, one of which are the unique green uniforms with an Irish flair to each player's last name. It's only fitting then, that this year the St. Paul Saints will take their annual townball game, presented by Killebrew Root Beer, to Green Isle, MN a town where many of its earliest settlers were from Ireland.

For the 12th consecutive season the Saints will play an exhibition game in a neighboring Minnesota city on a field known for its place in townball history. On Saturday, May 11 at 4:00 p.m. the Saints will take on the Crow River Valley All-Stars at Green Valley Isle Irish Field in Green Isle, presented by Killebrew Root Beer. The field is located at 310 McGrann St. in Green Isle. The All-Star team will consist of the best players in the league from 13 different teams (Brownton, Carver, Cologne, Glencoe, Green Isle, Hamburg, New Germany, Plato, St. Boni, Waconia, Watertown, Winsted, and Young America).

"Killebrew Root Beer is entering our ninth Minnesota Town Team/St. Paul Saints barnstorming game in 2019," said RJM President of RJM Distributing, Jim Lundeen. "We have been impressed with the quality of baseball with the Barnstorming games - and the local town team communities have been very supportive with this game. We are excited to present the 2019 St. Paul Saints Barnstorming game with the Crow River Valley All Stars in Green Isle on May 11, 2019. We hope to see you there!"

Much of Minnesota's baseball history has played out on "townball" fields around the State. The Crow River Valley League dates back to the 1920s and produced State Champions in Plato in 1996, 2007, and 2015, Glencoe in 1998, and Green Isle in 2003. The league represents the role amateur baseball plays in the state of Minnesota.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m., with the Saints taking batting practice at 1:45 p.m., a 2:50 p.m. home run derby and the game beginning at 4:00 p.m. Little League players eight and under can shag balls during the home run derby.

The game against the Crow River Valley All-Stars will help raise money for their field, concessions and restroom facilities. During the game there will be a raffle, prizes given away, a silent auction and activities for the kids.

Tickets for this special exhibition game are $12 and can be purchased at the gate. Kids five and under are free.

The Saints began their barnstorming tradition in 2008 when they celebrated the 100th Anniversary of Jack Ruhr Field in Miesville. Here is a list of games they have played during their barnstorming tour:

Year Opponent Location

2008 Miesville Mudhens Jack Ruhr Field, Miesville

2009 Cannon Valley League All-Stars Jack Ruhr Field, Miseville

2010 River Valley All-Stars Athletic Park, Chaska

2010 Riverview League All-Stars Veterans Field, Minnetonka

2011 Cold Spring Springers Cold Spring Park, Cold Spring

2011 St. Paul Amateur All-Stars Toni Stone Field, St. Paul (Rained Out)

2012 Hinckley Knights/East-Minny A.S The Brennan, Hinckley

2013 North Star League All-Stars Municipal Stadium in Central Park, Delano

2014 Anoka Bucs/Metro Minny All-Stars Castle Field, Anoka

2015 Owatonna Aces/Southern Minny All-Stars Dartts Park, Owatonna

2016 Forest Lake Brewers/Metro Minny All-Stars Ballpark at Schumacher Field, Forest Lake

2017 St. Croix Valley All-Stars First National Bank of River Falls Field

2018 South Metro All-Stars Jack Ruhr Field, Miesville

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 1, 2019

A Little Bit of Ireland as Saints Team up with Killebrew Root Beer for Town Ball Game in Green Isle - St. Paul Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.