A.L. Brown Hosts Northwest Cabarrus on April 26th at 6:00 p.m.

April 20, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







(KANNAPOLIS, NC) - City of Kannapolis high school baseballers will make history as the first scholastic teams to play a competitive game at the home of the Cannon Ballers on opening night of N.C. high school baseball, Monday evening, April 26th. The Trojans and Wonders represent the two public high schools located within the Kannapolis city limits and enjoy strong local support in and around downtown.

A.L. Brown's head coach Empsy Thompson and Northwest's head coach Joe Hubbard have led impressive baseball programs throughout the years, with this being the twenty-second year at the helm for both coaches.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to play in such an amazing ballpark," Thompson said. "Having our season opener against a very talented Northwest Cabarrus team in an awesome venue should bring about an exciting day at the ballpark."

Although both squads have produced high-caliber talent over the last two decades, the Seager brothers have been able to put Northwest Cabarrus on the map at baseball's biggest stage. Corey Seager (26 years old) is the reigning World Series MVP (Los Angeles Dodgers), with older brother Kyle Seager (33 years old) shining at the hot corner in Seattle with the Mariners over the last decade.

"Playing Kannapolis is always a special rivalry," Hubbard said. "Playing them at the Cannon Ballers ballfield takes it up a notch. Our kids are pumped about this opportunity."

With the coronavirus impacting high school sports in 2020, pushing most fall sports to an early spring season, N.C. high school baseball was forced to push back its opening day to April 26th.

This will be the fourth game played at Atrium Health Ballpark, as the Cannon Ballers allowed the Charlotte 49ers, Davidson Wildcats, and the Catawba Indians to play host for non-conference games over the last month.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (gates open at 5:00 p.m.), and tickets for the game will go on sale through the team website (kcballers.com) on Thursday, April 22nd at noonâ. Cannon Ballers season ticket holders will receive first priority in securing tickets. Available tickets cost $6 each. To comply with current NC executive orders, the game will feature a limited capacity, and the team requires fans to wear masks throughout the game when social distancing is not possible and/or when fans are not actively eating and drinking.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from April 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.