A Comeback Story: Old Glory DC vs. Seattle SeaWolves: HIGHLIGHTS: Week 7 MLR 2026

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Old Glory DC YouTube Video







A lightning delay, a physical battle in Fairfax, and a finish that went down to the wire. Which side held on?

¬â¹@oldglorydcrugby vs @seattleseawolvesrugby Watch every MLR match live on ESPN2 & ESPN+ bit.ly/MLRESPN Tickets majorleague.rugby/tickets Download the MLR App  ' https://bit.ly/MLRApp Full Schedule majorleague.rugby/schedules







Major League Rugby Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.