92-Yd Kick Six for Kings

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings YouTube Video







DC took 18 secs. Louisville only needed 13

Tyler Hudson takes it to the house. 92-yd kick return for a KINGS TOUCHDOWN!

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United Football League Stories from May 16, 2026

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