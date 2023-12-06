9 Innings of Christmas Ticket Special

From Thursday, December 7th through Tuesday, December 19th (weekdays only), purchase ANY new Dust Devils ticket package for 2024 and you will receive that day's VIP Game Day Experience Gift for this upcoming season. Each holiday package also includes a personalized season's greetings video from Erik the Peanut Guy!

The 2024 Season will feature a number of affordable Ticket Packages to choose from: Full Season Tickets, Mini-Plans of varying levels, and Bonus Books (flexible packs of undated ticket vouchers). Packages begin as low as $120!

Already have a Ticket Package? Don't worry! If you renew your Ticket Package during this time (Dec. 7th-19th), you will also receive a personalized holiday video greeting from Erik the Peanut Guy, as well!

Keep an eye out for more emails & social media posts from the Dust Devils in the next few days. They'll highlight each day's deal and set you up for exclusive holiday cheer!

*Available VIP Game Day Experiences*

Purchase MUST occur on the specified date for each corresponding special deal.

Season Tickets, Mini-Plan packages, and Bonus Books can be purchased by contacting the Dust Devils Front Office at 509-544-8789 or visiting in person at 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco, WA 99301 (9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Monday-Friday). You can also fill out a Ticket Interest Form HERE.

Don't miss your opportunity for some extra holiday cheer from your Tri-City Dust Devils. Give the gift of FUN this holiday season!

* All VIP Game Day Experiences will be scheduled on mutually agreeable dates and must be scheduled in advance with Dust Devils staff. Certain experiences are only available on specific dates and each entail distinct considerations. Experiences for the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 8th Innings are for one person only. Experiences for the 2nd, 7th, & 9th Innings are for the recipient & a guest. Dust Devils staff will work with recipients to ensure best possible experience. *

