9.13.2024: Lexington SC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

September 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC extended the club's unbeaten streak to seven matches despite playing with 10 men following Angelo Kelly's red card in the first half as substitute Richard Ballard scored the lone goal to earn a 1-0 road win over Lexington SC in the first USL League One match at the new Lexington Stadium.

