9.13.2024: Lexington SC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
September 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC extended the club's unbeaten streak to seven matches despite playing with 10 men following Angelo Kelly's red card in the first half as substitute Richard Ballard scored the lone goal to earn a 1-0 road win over Lexington SC in the first USL League One match at the new Lexington Stadium.
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from September 13, 2024
- Lexington SC Men Make New Stadium Debut in Hard-Fought Contest Against One Knoxville SC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Chattanooga Push for Playoff Spot, Three Points against Greenville - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC Men Make New Stadium Debut in Hard-Fought Contest Against One Knoxville SC
- Lexington SC Hits the Road to Face CV Fuego FC in League Play
- Penalty Kick Excellence Keeps Lexington SC Alive in USL Jägermeister Cup with Victory over One Knoxville SC
- West Sixth Brewing + Lexington Sporting Club Unveil "Stadium Ale"
- LSC Men Draw Charlotte 3-3 on the Road in USL League One Action