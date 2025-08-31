8.30.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 31, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Ricky Ruiz scored in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to cap a three-goal comeback by El Paso Locomotive FC to earn a 3-3 draw against Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium after Ihsan Sacko had scored twice for the hosts either side of halftime.







