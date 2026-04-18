75-Yd Touchdown!

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







One play is all you need when Hakeem Butler is on the field.

Frost to Butler 75-yd Touchdown







United Football League Stories from April 18, 2026

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