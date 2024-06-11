7-Run 6th Inning Lifts Bravehearts over Bees

Worcester, MA - Behind seven runs in the bottom of the 6th inning, the Worcester Bravehearts came from behind to top the New Britain Bees 9-4 at Fitton Field Tuesday.

On the third of three Baseball in Education Days for the 'Hearts this summer, the crowd of Worcester-area children fell silent when New Britain plated four runs on six hits in the 1st inning against Worcester starter Jake LeFrancois (St. Paul Diocesan, UMass Lowell).

LeFrancois left the game after one inning, but the Bravehearts bullpen held the Bees scoreless the rest of the way. Noah McMahon (Wofford), Hudson's Keegan Antelman (Bentley), Dedham's Michael O'Brien (Tufts) and Owen Pincince (New Haven) combined to pitch eight scoreless innings in relief.

Worcester finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the 4th, when Wyatt Hoffman (Rowan), batting in his Bravehearts debut, cracked an RBI single to score Nolan DeAndrade (Franklin Pierce) and make it 4-1 New Britain.

In the 6th, with Bees starter Will O'Connor out of the game, Worcester jumped on reliever TJ Winn, plating seven runs on six hits. DeAndrade drilled an RBI double to left-center, plating Charlton's Joey Rubin (Alabama). Worcester's Max LeFrancois (Assumption) hit a sacrifice fly to right to make it 4-3, then Pincince tied the game with a run-scoring ground ball.

Still, the Bravehearts weren't done. The 'Hearts took the lead when Holden's Cody Smith (Assumption) grounded a two-run single up the middle before Matt Milone (SUNY Maritime) cranked a two-run home run, his second of the season, to left. A bases loaded walk to Carter Hanson (Wofford) the following inning extended the Worcester lead for the 9-4 final.

The Bravehearts go back on the road tomorrow, opening a two-game road stint against the Westfield Starfires. First pitch is set for 10:30 a.m. at Bullens Field.

