7.5.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
July 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
Union Omaha took the lead through Ryan Becher in the 27th minute before AV ALTA FC struck back through a beautiful goal from Walmer Martínez and strike from Luca Mastrantonio to claim a 2-1 win at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, extending the host's unbeaten streak in league play to nine matches.
Check out the AV Alta FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 6, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent AV Alta FC Stories
- AV ALTA FC Signs Defender Elijah Martin to Inaugural Roster
- Miguel Ibarra Becomes AV ALTA FC's First Player Signing
- AV ALTA FC Announces Jimmie Villalobos as Second Historic Signing
- AV ALTA FC Officially Introduce Inaugural Home Jersey for 2025 Season in USL League One
- The City of Lancaster and AV ALTA FC Officially Break Ground at Lancaster Municipal Stadium