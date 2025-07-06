7.5.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

July 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Union Omaha took the lead through Ryan Becher in the 27th minute before AV ALTA FC struck back through a beautiful goal from Walmer Martínez and strike from Luca Mastrantonio to claim a 2-1 win at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, extending the host's unbeaten streak in league play to nine matches.







