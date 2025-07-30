7.30.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
July 30, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC, Charlotte Independence play to 2-2 draw in seventh all-time meeting, as Charlotte's Bachir Ndiaye, Juan Moreno and Knoxville's Jordan Sklelton, Stavros Zarokostas find the back of the net at Covenant Health Park.
