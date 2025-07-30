7.30.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

July 30, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC, Charlotte Independence play to 2-2 draw in seventh all-time meeting, as Charlotte's Bachir Ndiaye, Juan Moreno and Knoxville's Jordan Sklelton, Stavros Zarokostas find the back of the net at Covenant Health Park.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.