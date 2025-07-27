7.26.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Monterey Bay - Game Highlights
July 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
In final match of 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup group stage, AV ALTA FC claims first cup victory, first win against higher-division opponent in 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC, as first-year club relies on first-half goal from Osvaldo Lay, second-half strike from Adam Aoumaich to overcome early deficit against Group 1 opponent at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.
