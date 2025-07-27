7.26.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Monterey Bay - Game Highlights

July 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

In final match of 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup group stage, AV ALTA FC claims first cup victory, first win against higher-division opponent in 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC, as first-year club relies on first-half goal from Osvaldo Lay, second-half strike from Adam Aoumaich to overcome early deficit against Group 1 opponent at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.

