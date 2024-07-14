7.13.2024: Sacramento Republic FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

July 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Sacramento Republic FC was held scoreless on home turf as it shared the points with North Carolina FC following a 0-0 draw at Heart Health Park as Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello recorded his league-leading ninth shutout of the season.

