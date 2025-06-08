6.7.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

June 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Kalil ElMekhar scored the only goal as FC Tulsa took a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park to complete a season sweep of the series between the clubs, moving Tulsa into second place in the Western Conference standings.







