6.7.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
June 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Kalil ElMekhar scored the only goal as FC Tulsa took a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park to complete a season sweep of the series between the clubs, moving Tulsa into second place in the Western Conference standings.
Check out the Sacramento Republic FC Statistics
