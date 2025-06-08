6.7.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
June 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Dariusz Formella recorded a goal and two assists while Ascel Essengue and Charlie Dennis scored their first goals of the season to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 3-1 victory against Orange County SC at Phoenix Rising Stadium for the club's fourth consecutive win in league play.
