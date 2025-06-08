Sports stats



USL Phoenix Rising FC

6.7.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

June 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video


Dariusz Formella recorded a goal and two assists while Ascel Essengue and Charlie Dennis scored their first goals of the season to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 3-1 victory against Orange County SC at Phoenix Rising Stadium for the club's fourth consecutive win in league play.
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central