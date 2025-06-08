6.7.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

June 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Dariusz Formella recorded a goal and two assists while Ascel Essengue and Charlie Dennis scored their first goals of the season to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 3-1 victory against Orange County SC at Phoenix Rising Stadium for the club's fourth consecutive win in league play.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2025

Phoenix Rising Net Twice in Five Minutes to Defeat Orange County SC, 3-1, at Phoenix Rising Stadium - Phoenix Rising FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.