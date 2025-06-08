6.7.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
June 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
AV ALTA FC and Spokane Velocity FC played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at Lancaster Municipal Stadium with both Carlos Merancio and Carlos Ávilez registering three saves as the visitors extended their unbeaten streak in league play to eight games.
Check out the AV Alta FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 8, 2025
- Spokane Velocity FC Remains Top of USL League One Standings Concluding 0-0 Draw against AV Alta FC - Spokane Velocity FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent AV Alta FC Stories
- AV ALTA FC Signs Defender Elijah Martin to Inaugural Roster
- Miguel Ibarra Becomes AV ALTA FC's First Player Signing
- AV ALTA FC Announces Jimmie Villalobos as Second Historic Signing
- AV ALTA FC Officially Introduce Inaugural Home Jersey for 2025 Season in USL League One
- The City of Lancaster and AV ALTA FC Officially Break Ground at Lancaster Municipal Stadium