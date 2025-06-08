6.7.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

June 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV ALTA FC and Spokane Velocity FC played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at Lancaster Municipal Stadium with both Carlos Merancio and Carlos Ávilez registering three saves as the visitors extended their unbeaten streak in league play to eight games.







