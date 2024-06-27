6.27.2024: Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha earn fourth consecutive victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC with 4-2 handling - its league-leading seventh victory of two or more goals across all competitions this season - to shift to top of West Group standings.

