6.27.2024: Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video
Union Omaha earn fourth consecutive victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC with 4-2 handling - its league-leading seventh victory of two or more goals across all competitions this season - to shift to top of West Group standings.
