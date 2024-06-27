Sports stats



Union Omaha

6.27.2024: Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video


Union Omaha earn fourth consecutive victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC with 4-2 handling - its league-leading seventh victory of two or more goals across all competitions this season - to shift to top of West Group standings.
Check out the Union Omaha Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from June 27, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Union Omaha Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central