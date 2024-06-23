Sports stats



Spokane Velocity FC

6.23.2024: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

June 23, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video


Goals from Nico Brown, Josh Dolling see Spokane Velocity FC, Lexington SC settle for 1-1 draw at ONE Spokane Stadium to conclude regular season series with second consecutive draw.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from June 23, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central