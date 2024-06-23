6.23.2024: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

June 23, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Goals from Nico Brown, Josh Dolling see Spokane Velocity FC, Lexington SC settle for 1-1 draw at ONE Spokane Stadium to conclude regular season series with second consecutive draw.

