5 CFL Players Set to Breakout in 2026

Published on January 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







The jump from Year One to Year Two is where careers are made. Here are 5 players ready to make the leap in 2026, bigger roles, bigger moments, bigger impact.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.