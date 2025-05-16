5.16.2025: Lexington SC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

May 16, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







An early own goal gives Fort Lauderdale United FC a 1-0 win against Lexington SC to end its six-match winless streak and keep the team in the playoff race.







USL Super League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.