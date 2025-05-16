5.16.2025: Lexington SC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
May 16, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
An early own goal gives Fort Lauderdale United FC a 1-0 win against Lexington SC to end its six-match winless streak and keep the team in the playoff race.
