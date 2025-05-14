5.14.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

May 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Chattanooga Red Wolves SC records its first comeback victory in league play since June 2024, as goals from Pedro Hernandez, Michael Knapp and Matt Bentley help hosts overcome early Jayden Onen goal from halfway line to register 3-1 victory at CHI Memorial Stadium.







