4.5.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

April 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV ALTA FC earned its first win in league play in front of a sell-out crowd of 5,433 fans at Lancaster Municipal Stadium with a 2-0 victory over Westchester SC thanks to first-half goals from Emmanuel Alaribe and Jimmie Villalobos.

