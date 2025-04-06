4.5.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
April 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV ALTA FC earned its first win in league play in front of a sell-out crowd of 5,433 fans at Lancaster Municipal Stadium with a 2-0 victory over Westchester SC thanks to first-half goals from Emmanuel Alaribe and Jimmie Villalobos.
