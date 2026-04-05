4.4.2026: Westchester SC vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights

Published on April 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video







Westchester SC set a club record for goals scored in a regular season match with a 5-1 win over Corpus Christi FC as Conor McGlynn, Jonathan Jiménez, Ermin Mackic and Dean Guezen all found the back of the net in the first meeting between the two clubs at The Stadium at Memorial Field.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 5, 2026

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