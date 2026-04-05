4.4.2026: Miami FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on April 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Hartford Athletic extended its undefeated streak to five games to start the 2026 USL Championship campaign after a 0-0 draw against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium on Saturday that saw Hartford goalkeeper Antony Siaha record a four-save shutout.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 5, 2026

Hartford Athletic Hangs with Miami FC, Grabs Point with Draw - Hartford Athletic

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