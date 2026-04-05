4.4.2026: Miami FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
Published on April 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Hartford Athletic extended its undefeated streak to five games to start the 2026 USL Championship campaign after a 0-0 draw against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium on Saturday that saw Hartford goalkeeper Antony Siaha record a four-save shutout.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 5, 2026
- Hartford Athletic Hangs with Miami FC, Grabs Point with Draw - Hartford Athletic
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