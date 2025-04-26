4.26.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

Jack Panayotou scored a pair of goals on his debut for Hartford Athletic, leading the side to a 2-0 victory against Portland Hearts of Pine at Trinity Stadium in Group 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup and a second consecutive win in all competitions.

00:00:00 - by Hartford Athletic 00:00:07 - by Portland Hearts of Pine 00:00:14 - Kick Off by Portland Hearts of Pine 00:01:09 - Pass by Titus Washington 00:01:17 - Shot by Masashi Wada 00:01:23 - Pass by Ollie Wright 00:01:29 - Shot by Mikey Lopez 00:01:38 - Pass by Ollie Wright 00:01:44 - Shot by Walter Elias Furtado Varela 00:02:01 - Shot by Adewale Obalola 00:02:11 - Goal by Jack Panayotou 00:02:58 - Shot by Walter Elias Furtado Varela 00:03:24 - End Period by Portland Hearts of Pine 00:03:36 - Start Period by Hartford Athletic 00:03:46 - Defensive act by TJ Presthus 00:04:12 - Pass by Titus Washington 00:04:20 - Shot by Titus Washington 00:04:28 - PlayerOut by Adewale Obalola 00:04:37 - Shot by TJ Presthus 00:04:52 - DefensiveAct by Ollie Wright 00:05:04 - Goal by Jack Panayotou 00:06:08 - Pass by Azaad Liadi 00:06:18 - Shot by Azaad Liadi 00:06:31 - Booking by Jack Panayotou 00:07:20 - End Match by Hartford Athletic

