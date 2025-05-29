Sports stats



3-Time NLL Champion, Chaser Fraser Joins the Pat McAfee Show

May 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
The "Human Highlight Reel" Chase Fraser joins the Pat McAfee Show to talk the NLL and the Bandits' 3-Peat.
