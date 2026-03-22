3.21.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video
Gunnar Studenthofft scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Phoenix Rising FC to a 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC at Phoenix Rising Stadium after Roots had held a two-goal halftime lead on a goal and assist by Wolfgang Prentice.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 22, 2026
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