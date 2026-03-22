3.21.2026: Brooklyn vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Barry Coffey scored a goal and assist while Augustine Williams also found the net as Hartford Athletic took a 2-1 win against Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park to continue their undefeated start to the season despite Markus Anderson's first goal for BKFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 22, 2026

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