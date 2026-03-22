3.21.2026: Brooklyn vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Barry Coffey scored a goal and assist while Augustine Williams also found the net as Hartford Athletic took a 2-1 win against Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park to continue their undefeated start to the season despite Markus Anderson's first goal for BKFC.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 22, 2026
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