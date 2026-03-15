3.14.2026: Westchester SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

Published on March 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Viggo Ortiz scored in second-half stoppage time to earn the Charlotte Independence a 1-1 draw after Dean Guezen opening the scoring within 42 seconds to record the fastest goal in Westchester SC history - and 10th fastest overall in USL League One history - at the Stadium at Memorial Field.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.