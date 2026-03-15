3.14.2026: Westchester SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
Published on March 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
Viggo Ortiz scored in second-half stoppage time to earn the Charlotte Independence a 1-1 draw after Dean Guezen opening the scoring within 42 seconds to record the fastest goal in Westchester SC history - and 10th fastest overall in USL League One history - at the Stadium at Memorial Field.
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United Soccer League One Stories from March 15, 2026
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