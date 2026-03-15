3.14.2026: One Knoxville SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







John Murphy opened the scoring in the 16th minute before goals from Turner Humphrey and Stephen Annor Gyamfi earned Forward Madison FC a 2-1 comeback win over One Knoxville SC at Covenant Health Park, ending the host's unbeaten home streak at 24 games with their first home loss since June 2024.







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