3.14.2026: One Knoxville SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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John Murphy opened the scoring in the 16th minute before goals from Turner Humphrey and Stephen Annor Gyamfi earned Forward Madison FC a 2-1 comeback win over One Knoxville SC at Covenant Health Park, ending the host's unbeaten home streak at 24 games with their first home loss since June 2024.
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