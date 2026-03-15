3.14.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Ray Serrano, Chris Donovan and Jansen Wilson each bagged a goal and assist as Louisville City cruised to a 4-1 victory against Miami FC for its second consecutive win to start the season while extending its regular season undefeated streak at Lynn Family Stadium to 25 games.







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