3.14.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Ray Serrano, Chris Donovan and Jansen Wilson each bagged a goal and assist as Louisville City cruised to a 4-1 victory against Miami FC for its second consecutive win to start the season while extending its regular season undefeated streak at Lynn Family Stadium to 25 games.
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