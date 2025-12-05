24 Days of WNBA: Day 5
Published on December 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
Day 5 of our End of Year Countdown brings elite buckets and elite stare-downs
Paige Bueckers vs. the camera: the rivalry that lasted all season long.
#24DaysofWNBA
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 5, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.