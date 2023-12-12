20th Annual Hot Stove Banquet Friday, January 26

You are cordially invited to attend the 20th Annual Hot Stove Banquet on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 6pm in the Segra Club, presented by Container Maintenance.

The event will feature a trio of standout RiverDogs players from the current run of three consecutive championships, Curtis Mead from 2021, Carson Williams from 2022, and Marcus Johnson from 2023. Rays Senior Director of Player Development, Blake Butera, who managed the team to their first two championships, and 2023 manager Sean Smedley, will also be in attendance.

Be sure to participate in the silent auction, which will include baseball memorabilia from past Hot Stove speakers, collectibles from RiverDogs Director of Fun Bill Murray, vacation packages, and more!

Single ticket: $130

Includes dinner, beer, wine or soda

Table: $900

Includes 8 tickets for dinner, beer, wine or soda

Any questions?

If you have questions, please contact Lance Fletcher at lfletcher@riverdogs.com or call our office at 843-577-3647.

