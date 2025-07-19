2025 WNBA All-Star Game: Team Clark vs. Team Collier: FULL HIGHLIGHTS

Team Collier defeats Team Clark 151-131 in the @ATT #2025WNBAAllStar game

Two major milestones as Napheesa Collier broke the scoring record with 36 PTS and Skylar Diggins records the first triple double in All-Star history!

