2025 Top Touchdowns from the Arlington Renegades: United Football League
July 21, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades YouTube Video
The Arlington Renegades delivered highlight after highlight in 2025. Watch the best touchdowns from a squad that brought the energy all season long. #UFL #touchdown
Check out the Arlington Renegades Statistics
United Football League Stories from July 21, 2025
- Arlington Renegades Nose Tackle Kyon Barrs Signs with Arizona Cardinals - Arlington Renegades
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arlington Renegades Stories
- Arlington Renegades Nose Tackle Kyon Barrs Signs with Arizona Cardinals
- Arlington Renegades Host Nearly 400 Young Athletes at Youth Clinic in Arlington
- Renegades Host Nearly 400 Young Athletes at Youth Clinic in Arlington
- United Football League Announces 2025 Player Showcase Dates
- Arlington Renegades Tight End Seth Green and Cornerback Jayden Price Sign with New Orleans Saints