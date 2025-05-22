2025 New Era X CFL: First Look

May 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Step into the 2025 season with the freshest gear from the New Era x CFL collaboration. From jerseys to caps, elevate your game day style.

Which piece are you adding to your collection? Comment below!

#NewEra #CFL #2025Collection #GameDayStyle #FootballFashion #Shorts







Canadian Football League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.