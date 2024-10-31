2025 Home Game Times Announced

October 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced all home game times for the upcoming 2025 season on Thursday, October 31. The 2025 Fisher Cats home schedule at Delta Dental Stadium features 69 home games, including Opening Night on April 4 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Download the full 2025 Fisher Cats schedule here.

Season ticket renewals are active for 2025 and can be reviewed here.

New Hampshire welcomes the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to Delta Dental Stadium for a three-game series to kick-start the 2025 season from April 4 through April 6. The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies meet once again from July 18 to July 20 after Major League Baseball's All-Star Week. The Reading Fightin Phils pay their lone visit to Manchester from August 5 to August 10.

Fellow Northeast Division foes Somerset and Hartford will be the most familiar faces in 2025. Both the Patriots and Yard Goats are scheduled for 12 games at Delta Dental Stadium, more than any of the Fisher Cats' Eastern League opponents. The Portland Sea Dogs visit Manchester for nine games in 2025, including six games from April 29 through May 4.

New Hampshire hosts interdivision opponents Harrisburg, Altoona, Erie and Bowie at Delta Dental Stadium in 2025. The Harrisburg Senators play the part in the Fisher Cats' first six-game homestand of the season from April 15 through April 20, their only visit to Manchester of the season. The Altoona Curve are in Manchester for the first homestand in June from the 3 through June 8. The Erie SeaWolves, reigning back-to-back Eastern League champions, visit Delta Dental Stadium for the final homestand in August from the 26 through August 31.

The 2025 home schedule rounds out with a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox. Bowie's six-game series from September 9 through the 14 will be the Baysox's first visit to Manchester since June 2019.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

Eastern League Stories from October 31, 2024

