Sports stats



United Soccer League Championship

2024 USL Academy League Finals

January 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


The fourth edition of the USL Academy League Finals will see an evolution of the competition format with the top 16 teams from the USL Academy League regular season being represented. The event will feature three days of single-elimination games beginning on Thursday, December 5 and culminating with the USL Academy League Final championship matches on Sunday, December 8 between the top two teams.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 2, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central