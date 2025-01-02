2024 USL Academy League Finals
January 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The fourth edition of the USL Academy League Finals will see an evolution of the competition format with the top 16 teams from the USL Academy League regular season being represented. The event will feature three days of single-elimination games beginning on Thursday, December 5 and culminating with the USL Academy League Final championship matches on Sunday, December 8 between the top two teams.
