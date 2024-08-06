2024 Major League Rugby Championship: Extended Highlights: Major League Rugby

Experience all of the action of the 2024 MLR Championship. We'll cover the major moments, best tries, intense moments, and how the New England Free Jacks go back to back.

The New England Free Jacks secured a consecutive Major League Rugby Champion title in front of a record 12,085 crowd at the San Diego Legion's Snapdragon Stadium. For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!

