Scott Mathie Named 2024 Major League Rugby Coach of the Year

August 16, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

New England Free Jacks' Scott Mathie has been named the Major League Rugby's Coach of the Year in 2024.

Recipient of the award in 2022 after taking his team to a 13-3 record and to the Playoffs for the first time.

A year later, the South African stood at SeatGeek Stadium after leading his side to a 25-24 win over the San Diego Legion in the Championship and repeated the same feat this summer.

It is an achievement unparalleled in MLR history.

No coach has taken their side to two championships before now, and now the 41-year-old is in a league of his own.

As things stand, Mathie has a 38-10 regular season record and has only experienced one postseason defeat.

This season's exertions could well prove to be New England's best.

Incumbent champions and pacesetters in the competition, all the other teams had their sights set on claiming a Free Jacks scalp.

In Week 2, the intention to knock New England off its pedestal was never clearer than when Old Glory DC rolled into Veterans Memorial Stadium and registered a 35-24 win.

Topping the Eastern Conference with an 11-5 regular season record, Mathie's team was again the team to beat entering the MLR Playoffs presented by Sportsbreaks.com

That know-how and knack for winning were evident as the team battled to victories over DC and Chicago Hounds to claim the Eastern Conference Final.

A week later, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, they saved their best performance until the last.

A professional performance in every sense, the Free Jacks starved the Seattle Seawolves of possession to win the game 20-11 beneath the SoCal sun and guarantee that confetti fell on their heads for another year.

Huge credit goes to Mathie for motivating his team to strive for greatness once more.

Creating a valuable bond between every single member of his squad and coaching staff was a masterclass in culture curation from the former scrum-half. That bond significantly contributed to the team's success, especially when the midseason arrivals of players like Jed Melvin and others were taken into account.

In addition to winning the league, Mathie's charges also earned some individual awards.

Jayson Potroz, Wayne Van Der Bank, and Reece Macdonald were all named in the All-MLR First XV for 2024, while Andrew Quattrin, Kyle Baillie, Paula Balekana, and Seta Baker were named across the second team and honorable mentions.

