2023 Threshers to the Arizona Fall League

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Four Clearwater Threshers are continuing their baseball seasons into the fall with the Arizona Fall League. Long time Manager Marty Malloy will lead the 2023 Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League beginning October 2nd and running through November 11th.

Also on the roster for the Scottsdale Scorpions are 2023 Threshers, Caleb Ricketts, Gabriel Rincones, Jr. and Strength and Conditioning Coach Joseph Miranda.

After being selected by the Phillies in the 7th round of the 2022 draft, catcher Caleb Ricketts played for the Clearwater Threshers in 2022 batting .259/.362/.370 including 3 home runs. Before getting called up to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on May 9th of the 2023 season, Ricketts hit .368/.390/.547 with the Threshers.

Outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. was drafted by the Phillies in the 3rd round of the 2022 draft. Rincones Jr. made his Threshers debut in April of 2023 and was called up to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on June 13th. Rincones Jr. hit .264/.388/.444 while with the Threshers this season.

After his first year with the Threshers, Strength and Conditioning Coach Joseph Miranda will be joining Manager Marty Malloy in Scottsdale. Miranda has coached for several MLB organizations over the past ten years, including Boston, Colorado, Cincinnati, and Miami.

