Threshers Announce 2024 Game Schedule

October 2, 2023







CLEARWATER, Fla. - In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Clearwater Threshers have announced the 2024 game schedule. The Threshers will play a total of 132 games, including 66 home contests at BayCare Ballpark.

Clearwater will open the 2024 Florida State League campaign with a three-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders starting on Friday, April 5. The Threshers will begin the home slate on Tuesday April 9, hosting the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for a six-game set.

Threshers 2024 Game Schedule PDF

Most home games will begin at 6:30 p.m. with several Wednesdays and all Sundays set for a noon start time.

The opening weekend three-game series will be one of only two shortened series during the 2024 season, as the Threshers will play the Mighty Mussels at home for a three-game set on July 19-21.

To celebrate Independence Day, the Threshers will play at home against the Dunedin Blue Jays starting Monday, July 1st through the 3rd, before playing in Dunedin the rest of the week, July 4-6.

With the exception of the two three-game sets and the Independence Day series, the Threshers' schedule will again feature six-game series that run from Tuesday through Sunday with Mondays serving as a league-wide off day. The only other days with no games on the slate will be the All-Star Break July 15-18.

The summer holidays see the Threshers host a game on Father Day's against the Tampa Tarpons on June 16 to conclude the series and the team will be on the road for Mother's Day, Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.

Unlike in 2023, Clearwater will play all nine fellow Florida State League teams during the 2024 season. The Threshers will play every team in at least one six-game series, including four series against the Bradenton Marauders and Tampa Tarpons, and three series against the Dunedin Blue Jays, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, and Lakeland Flying Tigers.

The 2024 season will conclude at home in Clearwater, as the Threshers play St. Lucie Mets for the final regular season series on September 3-8.

All game times, for home and road contests, as well as ticket and promotional information, will be released at a later date on ThreshersBaseball.com.

