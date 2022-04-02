2022 Storm Baseball Roster Announced

The 2022 Lake Elsinore Storm season is just 6 days away and it's the time of the year when we can finally take a look at the players we will be rooting for at The Diamond this season! This year, there is a collection of familiar faces, top Padres prospects, and future Lake Elsinore favorites. Let's take a closer look at who is on the team this season!

Familiar Faces

Keegan Collett P

Jairo Iriarte P

Hazahel Quijada P

Bodi Rascon P

Levi Thomas P

Ruben Galindo P

Gilberto Vizcarra C

Lucas Dunn INF

Matt Acosta OF

Carlos Luis INF

Top Prospects

5th Ranked Prospect, James Wood OF

6th Ranked Prospect, Jackson Merrill

18th Ranked Prospect, Max Ferguson INF

New Players

Mason Feole P

Jesus Gonzalez P

Garrett Hawkins P

Brenden Heiss P

Yerry Landinez P

Victor Lizarraga P

Ben Miller P

Alan Mundo P

Kobe Robinson P

Matt Sparling P

Matt Swilley P

Jared Alvarez-Lopez C

Marcos Castanon INF

Kervin Picardo INF

Justin Farmer OF

Pierce Jones OF

Tyler Malone OF

