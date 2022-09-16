2022 SAL Championship Series Continues Tuesday, September 20 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium

The South Atlantic League Playoffs continue at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Tuesday, September 20!

The IronBirds will host the Bowling Green Hot Rods in Game 2 (best out of three) of the SAL Championship series Tuesday. First pitch scheduled at 7:05pm.

Game 1 of the SAL Championship series begins on Sunday, September 18 in Bowling Green, Ky. The IronBirds return to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium for Game 2 on September 20. If necessary, Game 3 would be played on Wednesday, September 21 in Aberdeen. First pitch scheduled at 7:05pm.

