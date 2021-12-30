2021 Trash Pandas Community Impact Report

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to assist the North Alabama community by raising more than $100,000 in cash donations for non-profit organizations during the team's inaugural season in 2021.

The funds were raised through a series of events throughout the season including Game-Worn Jersey Auctions, Dog Day Donations, and the Trash Pandas Food & Beverage Volunteer Program.

Highlights from 2021 include:

Five specialty game-worn jersey auctions featuring jerseys worn by Trash Pandas players and coaches during select home games. After the game, jerseys were auctioned with proceeds going to local non-profits that raised over $65,000 throughout the season.

The Trash Pandas Food and Beverage Volunteer Program allowed organizations to assist in operating concession stands during games with profits going to their organization, which collected over $47,000.

During each Wednesday home game, fans were invited to bring their four-legged friends to Toyota Field for Dog Day, with a $1 donation per dog going to an animal-related non-profit. Throughout 10 Dog Days, over $750 was collected.

Four drive-through food drives at Toyota Field where over 40,000 pounds of food was distributed at each event to provide more than 2,500 families with much-needed food during the pandemic.

Trash Pandas players took part in a Youth Instructional Camp where over 200 children aged 8-10 learned baseball fundamentals. Players also posed with rescue animals for a calendar photo shoot to help puppies find a new home.

Sprocket made dozens of appearances at special events such as school visits, Little League Opening Days, trade shows, visits with Trash Pandas partners, and delivering holiday meals to those in need.

Throughout the year, Toyota Field also hosted school groups ranging from elementary to college for behind-the-scenes tours of Toyota Field with stops including the press box, clubhouses, the field, and luxury suites.

The Trash Pandas are looking forward to continuing their work in the community as the 2022 season approaches. To learn more on how to get involved in Trash Pandas community events, please CLICK HERE to view the Community Tab at TrashPandasBaseball.com.

Opening Night at Toyota Field is set for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

