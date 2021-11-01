2021 Sugar Land Holiday Lights Tickets on Sale

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters have officially put tickets on sale for 2021 Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting sugarlandholidaylights.com.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights will once again feature over 3 million lights displayed around Constellation Field, as well as light shows, eight themed light areas, a carnival, photo opportunities with Santa Claus, a make-your-own-s'mores station, vendors and numerous theme nights. The eighth-annual event will run from Nov.19-Jan. 9.

Weekly theme nights for Sugar Land Holiday Lights include:

Santa's Nice List - a discounted $2 ticket for children (4-12) on Mondays during the event.

Silver Bells - a discounted $2 ticket every Tuesday during the event for seniors and military members.

Center Field Cinema - a holiday-themed movie will be displayed on the Constellation Field videoboard every Wednesday during the event.

There will also be the following theme nights throughout Sugar Land Holiday Lights:

Nov. 28, Dec.30 - Lights and Leashes (presented by Hollywood Feed) - attendees are permitted to bring their dogs on these nights and will receive a discounted $2 ticket if they attend the event with their dog.

Dec. 2 - Couples Night - a discounted package of two tickets for $24

Dec. 5 - Family Four-Pack Night - a discounted package of four tickets for $50

Dec. 8 - Holiday Onesie and PJ Night - a discounted $2 ticket will be available for purchase at the Regions Bank Ticket Office at Constellation Field for attendees who attend the event in a holiday-themed onesie or pajamas.

Dec. 12 - Ugly Sweater Night - a discounted $2 ticket will be available for purchase at the Regions Bank Ticket Office at Constellation Field for attendees who attend the event in a holiday-themed sweater.

Dec. 31 - New Year's Eve - the event will be open until midnight and will feature a firework display to bring in the new year

For updates and more information on the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

