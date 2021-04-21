2021 Initial Promotional Schedule Announced

The Mississippi Braves released their initial 2021 season promotional calendar today with a wide variety of exciting events, giveaways, and daily promotions over 60 home dates.

The comeback season of M-Braves baseball will kick off with Opening Night on May 4, featuring a Magnetic Schedule Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the Trustmark Park gates. The initial homestand, May 4-9, will welcome back daily promotions, including Thirsty Thursday, Friday Night Giveaways, Saturday Fireworks, and Family Fun Day Sundays.

There will be at least 13 giveaway nights at Trustmark Park throughout the team's 2021 season for the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Featured former player giveaways in 2021 include a Dansby Swanson Replica Jersey giveaway (Mississippi Forestry Commission) on May 21, Freddie Freeman Replica Jersey giveaway (Morgan & Morgan) on June 25, and Cristian Pache Bobblehead giveaway (Trustmark) on August 18.

Other premium giveaway nights include M-Braves Tube Socks giveaway (Farm Bureau) on May 7, Flower Boquet giveaway (Chapman's Florist) to Mom's on Mother's Day, May 9, Jackson Generals Throwback Hat giveaway (NCADD) on May 28, Patriotic M-Braves Camo Cap giveaway (Mississippi VA) on May 29, M-Braves Beach Towel giveaway (Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi) on June 18, M-Braves Floppy Hat giveaway (Budweiser) on July 9, Mississippi Flag Hat giveaway (MEC) on July 23, Team Photo giveaway on July 25 and M-Braves Backpack giveaway on August 27. Back by popular demand this year will be Clunker Car Night on August 12, where fans could drive away in a used car.

Fans will be encouraged to participate in our theme nights throughout the season and stay after the game for themed fireworks, including Elvis Night with performance on May 22, Parrothead Night on June 19, Country Western Night on July 6, Fright Night on Friday, August 13, and Princess Night on August 14.

The M-Braves will once again recognize Gold Star Families during Memorial Day weekend, which includes back-to-back Fireworks Shows on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30.

Farm Bureau presents College Nights in 2021, featuring Mississippi State Night on June 17, Ole Miss Night on June 24, Southern Miss Night on July 8, and Jackson State Night on August 26.

The M-Braves will also pay tribute to the 100th Anniversary of the Negro Leagues and don 1938 Atlanta Black Crackers home uniforms on August 28. The club was a member of the Southern Negro League and eventually the Negro American League. The Negro League Museum will provide exhibits throughout that entire homestand.

All promotions are subject to change, as additions are made throughout the season.

Fans may begin securing their single-game tickets for each of the 60 games at Trustmark Park on Thursday at 2:00 pm. Tickets may be purchased at mississippibraves.com by calling 888-BRAVES4 or stopping by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. Fans can guarantee their seat with 2021 season tickets. Also currently available are flex plans, group tickets, suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. View ticket options HERE. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

