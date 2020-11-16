2021 Blue Wahoos Season Tickets Available Now with Deposit

Pensacola, FL - Season Ticket Memberships for the 2021 Blue Wahoos season are available now at BlueWahoos.com and fans may pick out and reserve their seats easily by making a $100 deposit.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for fans to become Blue Wahoos Season Ticket Members," box office manager Kyle Williamson said. "We understand that many fans who are excited about baseball returning to Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2021 may not have the financial flexibility due to the pandemic to purchase Season Tickets right now. So we've established a deposit program, allowing fans to make a $100 deposit, pick their seats today, and begin a flexible and affordable six-month payment plan."

A map of available seats can be viewed at the Blue Wahoos team website.

"We've got some really incredible seats available right now," Williamson said. "For the first time in years, we have a few pairs of seats available in section 100 directly behind home plate. We also have two sets of seats in the first row on top of the Blue Wahoos dugout, the absolute closest fans can get to the Blue Wahoos players at a game. We currently have seats available in every section of the Blue Wahoos Stadium seating bowl, so there's a seat for everyone, no matter how you like to enjoy the game."

In addition to major savings on ticket prices, numerous additional benefits are available exclusively to Season Ticket Members including access to the Better Homes & Gardens Mainstreet Properties Lounge during games, early access to the stadium to watch batting practice at every game, exclusive meet and greets with players and coaches, discounts at the team store, and exclusive gifts. Season Ticket Members also have access to the Blue Wahoos TicketShare program, allowing them to easily re-sell their tickets to any game they can not attend.

"We can't wait for Blue Wahoos baseball to return to Pensacola in 2021," Williamson said. "Our staff is working hard each day designing great promotions, giveaways, and theme nights to make next season our best season yet, and we hope you'll consider joining the fun as a Season Ticket Member."

