2020 Schedule Officially Released

The Missoula PaddleHeads, in conjunction with the Pioneer League, released their game schedule for the 2020 season today. For the first time ever, the new look PaddleHeads will take the field as they open the franchise's 22nd season in Missoula with a three-game slate against the defending Pioneer League Champion Idaho Falls Chukars.

In all, over 1,000,000 fans have gathered to watch professional baseball at Ogren Park Allegiance Field since 2007. This year, the regular season runs from June 19 to September 12. The PaddleHeads will finish the regular season home slate with a three-game series versus the Idaho Falls Chukars (September 4 - 6), and wrap up the 2020 campaign on the road with seven games versus the Great Falls Voyagers (September 7 - 9) and the Idaho Falls Chukars (September 10 - 12).

