2019 Reds Caravan Comes to Louisville, January 17

January 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2019 Cincinnati Reds Caravan kicks off Thursday, January 17 and will travel more than 3,800 miles with stops in five states over four days.

The first stop of the South Tour will take place at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday, Jan. 17 from 6-8 p.m.

The Caravan stop is free and open to the public, and the Reds will raffle two tickets to the 2019 Opening Day game on Thursday, March 28 (4:10 pm) vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Scheduled to appear on the South Tour: Broadcaster Marty Brennaman, catchers Tucker Barnhart and Curt Casali, minor league outfielder Taylor Trammell, Reds Hall of Famer Tom Browning, Vice President & General Manager Nick Krall, and mascot Gapper.

All times, locations and participants are subject to change. Additional Caravan participants may be added to select tours.

Seating is limited at all Caravan stops. Autographs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while time allows. No posed photographs. There may be restrictions on items participants can sign.

The Reds Caravan will also visit over 20 Reds on Radio affiliates as well as schools, businesses and hospitals throughout Reds Country as part of the "Reds Caravan Takeover."

Reds sales representatives will be at each stop to answer ticketing questions and discuss 2019 ticket plans, while the Reds Hall of Fame, Reds Community Fund and Cincinnati USA Regional Tourism Network will attend select stops.

Memberships to the Reds Heads, Reds Rookies and Club Red fan clubs will be for sale at select stops.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.